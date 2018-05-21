The Cubs optioned Rosario to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Rosario's stay with the big club last just one day, as he joined the Cubs as their 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Reds. The lefty wasn't needed out of the bullpen for either game of the twin bill and will now head back to Iowa, with whom he has produced a 0.52 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 11 appearances this season.