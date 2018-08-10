Cubs' Randy Rosario: Optioned to Iowa
Rosario was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
Rosario was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Jorge De La Rosa, who was signed by the club Friday morning. In a subsequent move, Yu Darvish (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day DL. Rosario's last outing was a disaster, as he allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks in one inning of relief. On the year, he's logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a rough 21:19 K:BB across 33 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...