Rosario was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

Rosario was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Jorge De La Rosa, who was signed by the club Friday morning. In a subsequent move, Yu Darvish (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day DL. Rosario's last outing was a disaster, as he allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks in one inning of relief. On the year, he's logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a rough 21:19 K:BB across 33 innings.