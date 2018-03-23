Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario just missed out on an Opening Day roster spot in the Cubs' bullpen and will head back to the minors for the beginning of the 2018 season. He's only appeared in two major-league games over the course of his career, spending most of last year at the Double-A level within the Twins' system. Expect to see Rosario in Chicago later this season if he's able to find success with Iowa.