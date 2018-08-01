Rosario was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario was cast off the 25-man active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Brandon Kintzler. Across 26 appearances with Chicago this year, Rosario logged a 1.97 ERA but his 5.14 FIP and 4.5 BB/9 suggests regression. That said, look for him to return to the fold when replenishments in the bullpen are required.