Cubs' Randy Rosario: Picks up first win
Rosario (1-0) retired the lone batter he faced and earned the win in Friday's game against the Pirates.
Fellow reliever Pedro Strop allowed a game-tying, three-run home run in the eighth inning before getting the hook for Rosario with two outs. The lefty retired All-Star slugger Josh Bell on a groundout, then picked up win No. 1 when the Cubs scored a run in the bottom of the frame. Rosario has mostly toiled in Triple-A this season and he has just nine innings at the MLB level, though he did toss 46.2 innings and register a 3.66 ERA for the Cubs in 2018, so he could stick around in the second half of the year as a lefty specialist.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.