Rosario (1-0) retired the lone batter he faced and earned the win in Friday's game against the Pirates.

Fellow reliever Pedro Strop allowed a game-tying, three-run home run in the eighth inning before getting the hook for Rosario with two outs. The lefty retired All-Star slugger Josh Bell on a groundout, then picked up win No. 1 when the Cubs scored a run in the bottom of the frame. Rosario has mostly toiled in Triple-A this season and he has just nine innings at the MLB level, though he did toss 46.2 innings and register a 3.66 ERA for the Cubs in 2018, so he could stick around in the second half of the year as a lefty specialist.