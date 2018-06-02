Rosario (2-0) grabbed the win Friday against the Mets, tossing 1.2 perfect innings of relief with a strikeout.

The Cubs didn't score in this one until the seventh inning, which allowed Rosario to record his second win of the season after entering in the sixth for starter Tyler Chatwood. The lefty, who has bounced between the majors and minors this season, has yet to allow an earned run in seven innings with the Cubs. He should continue to serve in a middle relief role for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories