Cubs' Randy Rosario: Picks up win Saturday
Rosario (4-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 8-7 comeback win over the Reds. He tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Rosario relieved an ineffective Tyler Chatwood in the sixth inning and he kept the Cubs in the game. He helped his own cause with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and was then rewarded for his work when Chicago rallied for four runs in the eighth. Rosario has been a pleasant surprise for the Cubs this season, as he now has a 1.50 ERA across 24 innings.
