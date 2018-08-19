Rosario pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Pirates. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Rosario was thrust into action in the third inning after a short outing by starter Tyler Chatwood and he kept the Cubs in the game. This was the lefty's first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He now has a 2.83 ERA this season and should continue to serve in a long relief role while Mike Montgomery (shoulder) is on the disabled list.