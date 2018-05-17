Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario will join the Cubs for the first time all season to offer additional bullpen depth after the team called upon four relievers during Wednesday's loss to the Braves. The 23-year-old left-hander owns an impressive 0.62 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 17.1 innings with Iowa this season.