Rosario was called up as the 26th man prior to Saturday's doubleheader, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario will provide a little extra depth within the Cubs' bullpen for Saturday's double dip before heading back to Triple-A Iowa. The left-hander recently joined the team Thursday, but was optioned to the minors in order to make room for Jason Heyward (concussion) on the active roster.