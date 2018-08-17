Rosario was recalled by the Cubs on Friday.

Mike Montgomery hit the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, bringing Tyler Chatwood back to the rotation and Rosario up to fill Chatwood's long-relief role. The lefty has a solid 3.00 ERA in 33 major-league innings this season, but the underlying numbers don't paint such a pretty picture. He's struck out just 14.8 percent of batters while walking 13.4 percent, leading to a 5.58 FIP.

