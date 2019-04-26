Cubs' Randy Rosario: Sent packing
Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rosario made just one appearance during his latest big-league stint, although he failed to record an out. He walked in a run before getting yanked from Thursday's contest. In a corresponding move, the Cubs have recalled Dillon Maples.
