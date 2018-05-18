Cubs' Randy Rosario: Sent right back to Triple-A
Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Rosario was called up on Thursday but spent just one day with the team and did not get into a game. He was sent down to make room for the activation of Jason Heyward (concussion).
