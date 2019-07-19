Cubs' Randy Rosario: Sent to minors
Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
The southpaw returns to the Triple-A level after Carl Edwards Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list. In Rosario's 3.2 major-league innings since being called up in early July, he gave up two runs off four hits while recording only one strikeout. The 25-year-old could be a candidate to return to the majors should injuries occur in the Cubs' bullpen, but his stock within the organization could fall if the team trades for bullpen arms as the trade deadline approaches at the end of July.
