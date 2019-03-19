Rosario has an 11.12 ERA and 2.12 WHIP through six appearances (5.2 innings) this spring.

With Brian Duensing struggling last season, Rosario emerged as a serviceable left-handed option. His 3.66 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 46.2 innings in 2018 don't paint the picture of a dominant reliever, but the Cubs don't have a ton of great alternatives at the moment, as fellow lefty Mike Montgomery is more of a long-relief option than a situational pitcher. Xavier Cedeno (wrist) could force his way into the role when he's healthy if Rosario struggles, however.