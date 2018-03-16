Cubs' Randy Rosario: Vying for final relief spot
Rosario is one of the finalists for the last spot in the Cubs' bullpen, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old has impressed this spring, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings in big-league camp after having just 2.1 frames above Double-A last season. Despite this, the Cubs already have three lefties entrenched into roster spots, and Rosario still has a minor-league option left. It seems like the likely scenario is that Rosario will begin the year in the minors, but a strong showing the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate could prompt discussions of a promotion, especially given his strong spring performance.
