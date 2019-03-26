Rosario has won the Cubs' final bullpen spot, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario stumbled to a 6.30 ERA in 10 spring innings, though he also struck out 11 batters while walking just three. The lefty threw 46.2 major-league innings last season, finishing with a strong 3.66 ERA but a mediocre 4.68 FIP.

