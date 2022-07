Espinal was acquired by the Cubs from the Giants on Sunday in exchange for Dixon Machado.

Espinal joined San Francisco on a minor-league deal in February and should now head report to Triple-A Iowa with his new organization. The right-hander has a 5.29 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 102:38 K:BB across 83.1 innings this year and is unlikely to be much of a factor for the Cubs.