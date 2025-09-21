McGuire went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.

Picking up a start for the resting Carson Kelly, McGuire connected for his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning. With Miguel Amaya (ankle) missing significant time this year, McGuire has largely served as Kelly's top backup behind the plate. However, Amaya recently began a rehab assignment and could return to the Cubs before the regular season ends. His health will factor into McGuire's potential role on Chicago's playoff roster.