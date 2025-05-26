McGuire went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Reds.

McGuire had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to replace Miguel Amaya (oblique) on the roster, and the former wasted no time making a splash with his new team. Carson Kelly, who was scratched Sunday due to an illness, will see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate with Amaya out, but McGuire will mix in here and there. The 30-year-old blasted three home runs and posted a .575 OPS in 53 games for the Red Sox last year, and he has a limited fantasy ceiling in 2025.