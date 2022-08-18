Preciado (knee) has gone 4-for-20 with three walks and nine strikeouts in six games since beginning a rehab assignment Aug. 8 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Assuming he hasn't experienced any setbacks with his left knee since starting up his rehab assignment, Preciado should soon be ready to return from Single-A Myrtle Beach's 7-day injured list. Prior to being shut down in mid-June with the injury, the 19-year-old infielder was hitting .216/.282/.313 in 36 games at Myrtle Beach.