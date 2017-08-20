Rivera is in Sunday's lineup for his Cubs debut, catching and batting seventh.

Rivera was claimed off waivers on Saturday, and he joins the team as the primary backup to Alex Avila, with Victor Caratini headed to Triple-A. Rivera is known more for his defense than his bat, so he probably won't be much of a factor in most leagues. He posted a .230/.278/.391 slash line with eight home runs in 54 games for the Mets this season.