Rivera went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Rivera was making his Cubs debut after being claimed on waivers Saturday. Alex Avila will start most days behind the plate for Chicago, but Rivera figures to be his primary backup the rest of the way and could be in line for more playing time if Avila got hurt.

