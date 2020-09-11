site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Rex Brothers: Back in big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 11, 2020
at
5:29 pm ET 1 min read
Brothers was recalled by the Cubs on Friday.
The veteran lefty made a pair of appearances for the Cubs in late July, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role while he remains on the roster. Adbert Alzolay was optioned in a corresponding move.
