Brothers agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs in January, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Shortly after being outrighted off the Cubs' 40-man roster in late October, Brothers opted for free agency. After assessing his options, the 33-year-old lefty ultimately decided it was in his best interest to rejoin the Cubs organization in 2021. He'll likely be invited to big-league spring training, but Brothers will face an uphill battle to win a spot out of Chicago's bullpen.