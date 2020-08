The Cubs optioned Brothers to their alternate training site in South Bend on Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Brothers was one of two Cubs relievers sent down to the alternate site while the team reduced its active roster from 30 to 28 men, with Justin Steele set to join him in South Bend. After earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Brothers only appeared in two games for the Cubs, giving up three runs and striking out five in 2.1 innings.