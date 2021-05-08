Brothers allowed one hit and no walks in a scoreless third of an inning to earn the save against the Pirates on Friday.

Ryan Tepera recorded the first two outs of the ninth inning, but Brothers was brought in to record the final out and preserve the one-run lead. Brothers gave up a single and hit Adam Frazier to load the bases, but he forced a flyout to end the game. As a result, he picked up his first save since 2013. Although Brothers' save was encouraging, Craig Kimbrel has a secure grasp on the closing duties and was simply unavailable Friday.