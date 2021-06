Brothers (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief and earned the win Wednesday against the Padres. He struck out two.

Brothers pitched the sixth inning of a 1-1 game, then grabbed the win when the Cubs moved ahead in the top of the seventh. The lefty has been solid with a 3.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 20.2 innings this season, though his middle relief role doesn't always lend itself to a ton of fantasy value.