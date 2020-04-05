Cubs' Rex Brothers: Fighting for bullpen spot
Brothers is in the mix for one of the Cubs' final bullpen spots when the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brothers signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs in January and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018, so he's likely ticketed for Triple-A Iowa when play resumes. However, he has an outside shot of making the club if rosters are expanded as expected, as the Cubs and other MLB teams will likely aim to deepen their bullpens. Brothers is left-handed, which at least gives him a slightly elevated chance of making the team. Chicago currently has Kyle Ryan as the only healthy lefty in the bullpen, with Brad Wieck's status a bit uncertain due to an abnormal heartbeat.
