Brothers said he's made mechanical changes that have helped him pitch well this spring and make the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Brothers said shoulder pain he tried to pitch through while in Colorado caused his mechanics to get out of whack, and he posted a 7.23 ERA in 2017 with Atlanta, which was the last time he got significant run in the majors. The lefty made one appearance for Atlanta in 2018, then pitched in three games for the Cubs last year. Brothers was locked in this spring, tossing 8.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, so it looks like the mechanical adjustments have helped. He should serve as the second lefty in the Chicago bullpen this season behind Andrew Chafin.