Brothers should make the Opening Day roster after the Cubs optioned Brad Wieck to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wieck and Brothers were battling to be the second lefty reliever behind Andrew Chafin, and it looks like Brothers has won the competition. He'll need to be added to the 40-man roster before the season starts. Brothers has only logged 3.1 MLB innings since the start of the 2018 season, but he should easily surpass that workload in 2021.