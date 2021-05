Brothers (1-0) struck out three batters in an inning of work out of the bullpen and earned the win Saturday against the Reds.

Starter Zach Davies only went four innings, so Brothers worked the fifth and picked up the win after mowing down the Reds on 14 pitches. The lefty has been solid for the Cubs, as he now has a 3.48 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 11 appearances (10.1 innings) this season.