Cubs' Rex Brothers: Signs with Cubs
Brothers agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Brothers was once viewed as a potential closer in waiting in the Rockies organization, but he's had a tough time merely sticking around in the majors the past few years. After making just one appearance out of the Atlanta bullpen in 2018, Brothers signed with the Yankees last offseason and spent the entire 2019 campaign in the minors. He'll likely be ticketed for a spot in the Triple-A Iowa bullpen once the Cubs conclude spring training.
