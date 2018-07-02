Cubs' Richard Gallardo: Goes to Cubs for $1 million

Gallardo agreed to a $1 million deal with the Cubs on Monday.

He is not the consensus top pitching prospect in this July 2 international signing class, as Baseball America prefers Cuban righty Osiel Rodriguez, but both MLB.com and Baseball America ranked Gallardo as a top-six prospect in the class. A 6-foot-1, 187-pound righty from Venezuela, Gallardo is not done growing, yet his fastball already sits in the low-90s with late life. As he matures, his heater could be a monster pitch down the road, especially since he projects to have at least above-average control. Gallardo also features a curveball that will flash plus and a changeup that could develop into a third quality pitch. He has frontline upside, but won't pitch in a full-season league until 2020 at the earliest.

