Thompson (shoulder) made his season debut Sunday for Double-A Tennessee, tossing three innings and giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out five in the affiliate's 9-5 loss to Chattanooga.

Thompson was shut down for the entire 2021 season while dealing with right shoulder tightness, but he reported to spring training at full health. Even though Thompson lost two years of development time due to the injury and the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, the Cubs felt comfortable with having him bypass the High-A level entirely.