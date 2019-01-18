Scahill agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Scahill spent 2018 with the White Sox but threw just five innings at the big-league level, the fewest in his seven-year career. His 5.64 ERA in 60.2 innings for Triple-A Charlotte doesn't make a good case for him earning a larger major-league role this season, though he did have a 3.23 FIP at that level, suggesting that there may still be some more good innings in the 31-year-old's arm. He'll face an uphill battle to win an Opening Day roster spot but could be called upon when injuries strike the Cubs' pen.