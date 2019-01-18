Cubs' Rob Scahill: Signs minor-league deal with Cubs
Scahill agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Scahill spent 2018 with the White Sox but threw just five innings at the big-league level, the fewest in his seven-year career. His 5.64 ERA in 60.2 innings for Triple-A Charlotte doesn't make a good case for him earning a larger major-league role this season, though he did have a 3.23 FIP at that level, suggesting that there may still be some more good innings in the 31-year-old's arm. He'll face an uphill battle to win an Opening Day roster spot but could be called upon when injuries strike the Cubs' pen.
More News
-
White Sox's Rob Scahill: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Rob Scahill: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Rob Scahill: Inks NRI deal with White Sox•
-
Rob Scahill: Heads to free agency•
-
Brewers' Rob Scahill: Sent outright to Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Rob Scahill: Gets DFA'd by Milwaukee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...