Zastryzny (lat) was activated off the disabled list with Triple-A Iowa ahead of his start Tuesday night.

Zastryzny ultimately missed over two months due to lat tightness. He'll slot back into the I-Cubs' rotation, looking to improve his 7.79 ERA in the minors this season.

