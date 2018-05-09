Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

He threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two. The 26-year-old lefty should continue to provide organizational bullpen depth, and will likely see a couple more promotions and demotions over the rest of the season.

