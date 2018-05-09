Cubs' Rob Zastryzny: Optioned to Iowa
Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
He threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two. The 26-year-old lefty should continue to provide organizational bullpen depth, and will likely see a couple more promotions and demotions over the rest of the season.
More News
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...