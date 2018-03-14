Cubs' Rob Zastryzny: Optioned to Triple-A Iowa
Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Zastryzny had a tough outing Tuesday against the Padres. He threw three innings, over which he gave up three runs on three hits. Although he could occasionally appear in the Cubs' bullpen over the upcoming season, Zastryzny will likely spend the bulk of the year with Iowa.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...