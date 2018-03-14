Play

Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny had a tough outing Tuesday against the Padres. He threw three innings, over which he gave up three runs on three hits. Although he could occasionally appear in the Cubs' bullpen over the upcoming season, Zastryzny will likely spend the bulk of the year with Iowa.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories