Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With Koji Uehara (neck) coming off the DL, the Cubs needed to clear a spot on the active roster. Zastryzny has has shuffled between starting and relieving and from Triple-A to the big leagues this season. He will continue to serve as organizational depth and should be back up when rosters expand in September.