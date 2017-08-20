Play

Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With Koji Uehara (neck) coming off the DL, the Cubs needed to clear a spot on the active roster. Zastryzny has has shuffled between starting and relieving and from Triple-A to the big leagues this season. He will continue to serve as organizational depth and should be back up when rosters expand in September.

