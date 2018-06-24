Zastryzny was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with lower-back tightness, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Zastryzny left Saturday's game when his back tightened up, and though he said afterward that he didn't feel the injury was serious, the Cubs will still play it safe and keep him out. Justin Hancock was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding roster move.

