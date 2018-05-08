Zastryzny was called up to the big leagues Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw has tossed 29 innings for the Cubs over the last two seasons, recording a 4.34 ERA. He'll fill a low-leverage role in the Cubs' pen. Cory Mazzoni was sent down to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

