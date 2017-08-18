Cubs' Rob Zastryzny: Recalled from Iowa
Zastryzny was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, The Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan reports.
Zastryzny will provide depth out of the bullpen for the Cubs following injuries to Jon Lester (shoulder, lat) and Justin Grimm (finger) during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati. With Mike Montgomery headed to fill-in for Lester in the rotation, Zastryzny could make an appearance or two during the course of the next week. He's only played in one game for the big-league club this season, allowing three earned runs off three hits and four walks in four innings against the Yankees on May 6.
