Zastryzny (lat) is currently rehabbing in the Rookie-level Arizona League, John Manuel of Baseball America reports.

It was a tough injury for the lefty reliever, who had already appeared in a major-league game this season, a four-inning outing in early May. Now, instead of trying to battle his way back to the majors, the southpaw is just trying to get healthy from an injury that has been bothering him since May and kept him out the entire month of June.