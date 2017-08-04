Cubs' Rob Zastryzny: Rejoining big club
The Cubs recalled Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The southpaw will occupy a depth role for the North Siders. Zastryzny has allowed three runs in four big-league innings, but that's not that far off his 6.67 ERA for Iowa over 27 innings this year.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...