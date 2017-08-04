The Cubs recalled Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The southpaw will occupy a depth role for the North Siders. Zastryzny has allowed three runs in four big-league innings, but that's not that far off his 6.67 ERA for Iowa over 27 innings this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast