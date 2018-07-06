Zastryzny (back) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Zastryzny landed on the disabled list June 24 with lower-back tightness, made a rehab appearance at Iowa on Thursday and will remain there. The 26-year-old has pitched only 5.1 innings at the major-league level in 2018, and has allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.