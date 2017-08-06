Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite the fact that he was recalled just two days earlier, Zastryzny will retreat to the minors despite not throwing a pitch for Chicago this time around. Tommy La Stella will replace him on the active roster, but look for the southpaw to return to the north side when rosters expand in September at the latest.

