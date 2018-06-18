Zastryzny was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zastryzny will take the roster spot of Brian Duensing, who was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old southpaw owns a 3.97 ERA across 34 innings with Iowa this season. His stay with the big club will likely be brief, as Duensing is expected to rejoin the Cubs in 3-to-7 days.

