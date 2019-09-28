Garcia went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Garcia hit for pitcher Alec Mills in the sixth inning, drawing a walk. He stayed in the game at second base and contributed the biggest hit in the Cubs' seven-run rally in the seventh, a three-run blast off Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley. The homer was his first hit in 11 at-bats since earning a September callup. Garcia is only hitting .200/.269/.500 with five homers and 11 RBI in 70 at-bats this season. The 26-year-old did produce 21 homers and a .281 average with Triple-A Iowa in 76 games this year.