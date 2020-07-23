The Cubs designated Garcia for assignment Thursday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
His removal from the 40-man roster opened up a spot on the roster for Josh Phegley, who will give the Cubs a third catcher on the 30-man Opening Day roster. Garcia bashed 32 home runs between the Cubs, Triple-A Iowa and Double-A Tennessee in 2019, but his contact woes hindered his overall effectiveness at the big-league level. He struck out in 35 of his 80 plate appearances (43.8 percent) and batted just .208.